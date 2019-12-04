Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul asks Centre to help speed-up Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:28 IST
Rahul asks Centre to help speed-up Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur

Stating that Nanjangud Wayanad Nilambur railway line has been in the pipeline for several years now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the Centre to lend support to the Kerala government to take up the crucial infrastructure project. Speaking in Lok Sabha, the Wayanad MP said that the railway line "has been a dream of the people... unfortunately the project has been in the pipeline for several years now".

The poor rail connectivity, he said, coupled with night traffic ban on NH 766 has severely reduced mobility and restricted inter-state trade and commerce. "Unlocking Wayanad potential is contingent on improving both intra and inter-state connectivity. This project will considerably reduce travel time between Bangalore and Trivandrum and create new opportunities for people of Wayanad," he said.

Given the socio-economic significance of the project, "I urge the government of India to lend all possible support to the government of Kerala to take up this crucial infrastructure project," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures jump on report of U.S., China nearing phase-one trade deal

U.S. stock index futures shot up on Wednesday, putting Wall Streets main indexes on course to snap a three-day losing streak, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a phase-one trade deal.Washingto...

IS detainee deported from Turkey charged after return to Ireland

Irish police charged a woman aligned to Islamic State on Wednesday, three days after she was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses when she returned to Dublin from Turkey. The police gave no details of the charges against Lisa Smith, ...

Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is CAG nominee in BCCI apex Council

The BCCI will have senior India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as the Comptroller and Auditer General CAG representative in its Apex Council as per the new constitution approved by the Supreme Court. Rehani Bhardwaj...

Mr. K.R. Ilanghovan Oasys, Chennai Wins the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award at Connect 2019

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India Mr. K.R. Ilanghovan, Founder Managing Director of Oasys Cybernetics Pvt. Ltd OASYS, a renowned technology solutions firm has been endowed with the prestigious CII CONNECT 2019 Award for Entr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019