Rahul asks Centre to help speed-up Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur

Stating that Nanjangud Wayanad Nilambur railway line has been in the pipeline for several years now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the Centre to lend support to the Kerala government to take up the crucial infrastructure project. Speaking in Lok Sabha, the Wayanad MP said that the railway line "has been a dream of the people... unfortunately the project has been in the pipeline for several years now".

The poor rail connectivity, he said, coupled with night traffic ban on NH 766 has severely reduced mobility and restricted inter-state trade and commerce. "Unlocking Wayanad potential is contingent on improving both intra and inter-state connectivity. This project will considerably reduce travel time between Bangalore and Trivandrum and create new opportunities for people of Wayanad," he said.

Given the socio-economic significance of the project, "I urge the government of India to lend all possible support to the government of Kerala to take up this crucial infrastructure project," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)