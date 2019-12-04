1.7 kg gold seized, one held Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI)The Directorate of RevenueIntelligence has seized 1.7 kg of smuggled foreign-markedgold, valued at Rs 66.64 lakh, and arrested one person here inthis connection

The person, who arrived here by bus, was interceptednear Charminar and found the gold in his possession, DRI'sHyderabad Zonal Unit said in a release here on Wednesday.

