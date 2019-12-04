Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hang Till Death': Book narrates 11 stories of capital punishment in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:05 IST
'Hang Till Death': Book narrates 11 stories of capital punishment in India

At a time when an enraged India is demanding "capital punishment" for those who raped and murdered a 25-year-old veterinarian near Hyderabad, a new book retells the stories of 11 high-profile criminal cases that culminated in a death sentence. "Hang till Death", written by advocate Prateek Jain, delves deeper into the history of death penalty in India before taking the readers through detailed accounts of convicts and the crimes they committed to face the harshest punishment.

It begins with the 1948 case of Nathuram Vinayak Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, along with co-conspirator Narayan Apte, and covers all the cases till the most recent one on Yakub Abdul Razak Memon, who was executed by hanging on 30 July, 2015 in Nagpur jail for his involvement in the 1993 Bombay bombings. "Each story is meticulously researched and traced from the beginning, including facts which have never been revealed, and with the perpetrator's circumstances and motivations analysed," publishers Bloomsbury said in a statement.

The cases narrated chronologically in the book include stories of Sucha Bassi, Baldev Singh and Nahar Singh, who assassinated Punjab's former chief minister Pratap Singh Karion; Ajmal Kasab, who was behind the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai; Afzal Guru, convicted for 2001 Parliament attack and Dhananjoy Chatterjee, charged with the rape and murder of 14-year-old Hetal Parekh. According to the author, the book also answers some pertinent questions on capital punishment -- be it about the convict, the crime or the legal system of India.

"Justice may be delayed, but it will never be denied, irrespective of what obstacles lie in the path. These 11 stories prove this fact. "Also, this book makes an honest attempt to answer questions like 'What was the origin and motivation behind these crimes?', 'And how did their lives come to an end?'

(and more)," writes the author in the book's introduction. It further notes that the particulars of each case are based on media reports that surfaced when the incidents happened.

The book is expected to hit the stands on December 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Launches Value-For-Money 'Super Top Up' Plan

It is a value for money plan that offers a wide range of Sum Insured ranging between Rs. 1 lac to Rs. 30 lacs at an affordable premium amount Covers both Allopathic and AYUSH in-patient treatments up to Sum Insured Offers protection ag...

Navy mulling forward operating base at Tuticorin: Rear Admiral

The Navy is thinking of setting up a forward operating base at Tuticorin for strengthening operations in the region, Rear Admiral K J Kumar said. The Navy has also issued orders for 51 ships which is expected to be commissioned in the next...

Philippines' Duterte orders prosecution of utilities over "onerous" contracts

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered the filing of criminal charges against the Philippines two biggest water utilities and demanded new deals to replace contracts onerous and disadvantageous for ratepayers, his spokesman said. Th...

Brazil president denies currency manipulation in wake of Trump tariffs

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the country is not artificially weakening the local currency against the U.S. dollar, in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trumps intention to impose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019