Bill on unauthorised colonies brought in Rajya Sabha

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:12 IST
A bill to grant ownership rights to residents living in Delhi's 1,731 unauthorised colonies was moved in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Tabling the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 in the House, minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said about 40-50 lakh people live in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on November 28. Puri said the ownership rights will be given to residents of the identified colonies based on five documents.

He said maps of the all the 1,731 colonies will be uploaded on the website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) "within days". As per the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, the properties in the unauthorised colonies are not being registered by authorities concerned and thereby the residents do not have any title documents in respect of such properties.

Further, the ownership of the properties in unauthorised colonies have been transferred several times on the basis of registered or un-registered or notarised Power of Attorney, Agreement to Sale, Will, possession letter and other documents including documents evidencing payment of consideration and stamp duty on these multiple. The bill states that there has been a phenomenal increase in the population of the National Capital Territory of Delhi in the last few decades owing to migration and other factors.

However, it says that the development of planned housing colonies have not kept pace with the requirements of burgeoning population which resulted in increase of unauthorised colonies. The bill proposes to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of the identified colonies on the basis of Power of Attorney, Agreement to Sale, Will, possession letter and other documents including documents evidencing payment of consideration and to facilitate development or re-development.

