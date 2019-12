A 50-year-old woman was injured after a bear attacked her in the forest belt in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

Sira Begum was attacked by the animal near her house in the forest belt, they said.

She has been hospitalised and is out of danger, according to the officials.

