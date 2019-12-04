Telangana: HC sets up fast track court to hear vet's rape-murder case

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday approved the setting up of a fast-track court in Mahabubnagar to hear the case pertaining to the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Shadnagar. "In the circumstances reported by the Registrar General, High Court for the State of Telangana at Hyderabad in the letter 2nd read above, government after careful examination of the proposal, hereby designates the Court of I Additional District and Session Judge, Mahabubnagar, as a Special Court for speedy trial of the rape and murder case of Disha (name changed) in Cr. No. 784/2019 of Shadnagar Station," reads an official order.

It said that the Registrar General of the High Court will take further necessary actions accordingly. The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday.

A veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons who burnt her body under the limits of Shadnagar police station in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27 and 28. Hyderabad police had, on November 29, arrested four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder case. The accused have been identified as. (ANI)

