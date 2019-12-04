Left Menu
Parliament passes bill to give ownership rights to residents

  PTI
  • Newdel
  Updated: 04-12-2019 18:36 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:36 IST
Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to grant ownership rights to residents living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha.

It was already passed in Lok Sabha on November 28. The bill states that there has been a phenomenal increase in the population of the National Capital Territory of Delhi in the last few decades owing to migration and other factors.

However, it says, the development of planned housing colonies has not kept pace with the requirements of burgeoning population which resulted in increase of unauthorised colonies. In view of the socio-economic conditions of the residents of the unauthorised colonies and ground realities, it is desirable to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies, the Bill said It will be done "on the basis of Power of Attorney, Agreement to Sale, Will, possession letter and other documents including documents evidencing payment of consideration and to facilitate development or re-development that may improve existing infrastructure, civic and social amenities which may lead to better quality of life," it added.

It also provides for levy of the stamp duty and registration charges on the amount mentioned in the conveyance deed or authorisation slip issued by the Delhi Development Authority and non-payment of any stamp duty and registration charges on any previous sale transactions made prior to the last transaction..

