MP: Accident victim's parents distribute helmets to youngsters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Damoh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:45 IST
MP: Accident victim's parents distribute helmets to youngsters

In an inspiring gesture, the father of a 25-year-old accident victim distributed helmets to 51 people as part of the 13th day post-cremation rites following his son's death. Vibhanshu Dixit, who was riding without a helmet, died of severe head injuries after his motorcycle bumped into a buffalo and he fell on Sarra Road, about 50 kilometres from here on November 20.

During 'terahvi', the customary ritual performed on the 13th day after death, Vibhanshu's father Mahendra, who is a teacher, said his son died because he was not wearing a helmet. "Our family was in deep shock due to the untimely demise of our son, but we pray that this sort of incident is not repeated. My son was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. So, we decided to donate 51 helmets to youngsters," Vibhanshu's mother Jyoti, who is also a teacher, said.

Appreciating the Dixit couple's gesture, Tejgarh police station in-charge K K Tiwari said, "This will send a positive message and encourage people to wear helmets and follow traffic rules," Tiwari said..

