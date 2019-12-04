Left Menu
Be more patient in dealing with lawyers: SC AoR association to Justice Arun Mishra

The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (AoR) on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting Justice Arun Mishra to be a "little more patient in dealing with the lawyers".

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-12-2019 18:46 IST
Supreme Court Judge Arun Mishra (Picture courtesy: SCI webite). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (AoR) on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting Justice Arun Mishra to be a "little more patient in dealing with the lawyers". The Executive Committee of the SCAoR Association expressed deep concern over yesterday's incident when during the hearing of a land acquisition case before the Constitution Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan was told that his arguments were repetitive.

Justice Mishra had also said that he will issue contempt of court against the advocate if he persisted with the submissions. The SCAoR Association in the resolution said, "Several members of the bar have repeatedly been raising such grievance about the unwarranted treatment and passing personal remarks by Hon'ble Justice Arun Mishra."

"We request Hon'ble Justice Arun Mishra to be little more patient in dealing with lawyers," the resolution said. It further added that the duty to maintain dignity and decorum of the Court is cast upon both lawyers and judges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

