Man arrested for rape, killing of four-year-old girl in MP

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged rape and killing of a four-year- old girl here in Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, police said. The brutal crime took place in an abandoned military bungalow near Mhow railway station in Indore district on Sunday night, they said.

The accused, identified as Ankit Vijaywargiya (28), a resident of Shankar Khilona Garden station road, confessed to the crime during interrogation after his arrest, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) - Indore range - Varun Kapoor said. The accused said he picked up the girl while she was sleeping with her parents under an overbridge near the station, Kapoor said.

Vijaywargiya took the victim to the abandoned military bungalow, raped her and strangled her to death when she cried out in pain, the senior official said. The police tracked down the accused with the help of CCTV footage obtained from two cameras installed in the area, he said.

Vijaywargiya has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Kapoor said. He will be produced in a court on Thursday where the police will seek his remand, the IPS officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)