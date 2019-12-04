Priyanka Gandhi to be on two-day visit to Lucknow from Dec 6
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a two-day visit to Lucknow from December 6 and participate in different meetings of the organisation, a senior party leader said on Wednesday. She will also take stock of the preparations for the party's December 14 "Bharat Bachao Rally" in New Delhi, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.
"Priyanka Gandhi will arrive here on Friday for a two-day visit during which she will take part in different meetings," he said. Lallu said the campaign to make the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' a grand success is in full swing and party's state office bearers are holding programmes to galvanise the support of the people.
