Vet gang rape & murder: Man held for posting abusive comments

A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, police said. A complaint was filed with Cyber Crime Police on December 2, stating that a person had posted objectionable comments against the woman dignitary in connection with the incident.

During the course of investigation, the man was identified and he was arrested from Nalgonda, they said. On Tuesday, a 22-year-old man was arrested by Hyderabad police from Nizamabad district for allegedly makingvulgar comments on a social networking site about the victim.

The charred body of the 25-year-old woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning a day after she went missing. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

The four are under judicial custody and lodged in high security cells in Cherlapally Central Prison here. On December 1, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said the victim's real name should not be used in media and social media and requested them to refer to her as "#Justice for Disha" to protect anonymity/confidentiality and the rights of the victim's family.PTI VVK BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)