Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: 52-yr-old dentist arrested for molesting minor

A dentist was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl at his clinic in Kalkaji here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:12 IST
Delhi: 52-yr-old dentist arrested for molesting minor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A dentist was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl at his clinic in Kalkaji here. The victim's parents filed a complaint on December 1 following which a case was registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of POCSO Act.

The accused was produced in a local court that later sent him to Judicial custody. The complainant alleged that 52-year-old doctor inappropriately touched her daughter on the pretext of treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges LS speaker to lead all-party MP delegation to Kashmir

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lead a delegation of MPs from all parties to Kashmir to assess the situation there. Speaking in the Lower House, Chowdhury said it is important t...

Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker launches in India

Amazon today launched Echo Input, its new portable smart speaker, in India.The Amazon Echo Input comes with hands-free Alexa support and 360-degree audio for easy access anywhere in a smart home, a company release notes.It is powered by a 4...

Man purchases lion nails online, held

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing two lion nails, which he purchased on Facebook, a forest official said. Piyush Joshi was caught red-handed while receiving a parcel containing two lion nails at his home in Bhanduri ...

UPDATE 3-Constitutional experts in impeachment inquiry slam Trump actions

Three constitutional law experts called by Democrats will testify on Wednesday that President Donald Trumps actions concerning Ukraine represented impeachable offenses as the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee began proceedings ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019