Delhi: 52-yr-old dentist arrested for molesting minor

A dentist was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl at his clinic in Kalkaji here. The victim's parents filed a complaint on December 1 following which a case was registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of POCSO Act.

The accused was produced in a local court that later sent him to Judicial custody. The complainant alleged that 52-year-old doctor inappropriately touched her daughter on the pretext of treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)