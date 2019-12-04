Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality nears 'very poor' levels as mercury drops to season's lowest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:12 IST
Delhi's air quality nears 'very poor' levels as mercury drops to season's lowest

The air quality in the national capital hovered close to "very poor" levels on Wednesday and may even turn severe in some parts of the city over the next two days due to falling temperatures and calm winds. The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 7.9 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest, on Wednesday and is likely to drop further due to cold winds blowing from higher hills, officials said.

The city recorded a high of 24 degrees Celsius, which was a notch below the normal. Weather experts said the minimum temperature is likely to drop to seven degrees Celsius by Friday. Falling temperatures and an expected dip in wind speed are likely to push the pollution levels up.

On Wednesday, the city's air quality index read 296 at 4 pm, up from 282 at 4 pm on Tuesday. "Pollution levels may increase due to light and calm winds, low temperatures and high humidity. Light rains are possible around December 12. Delhi may get some relief then," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said.

The government's air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the AQI is likely to deteriorate to the higher end of very poor category on Thursday and predicted to touch severe levels in some regions of Delhi on Friday. The farm fire count was 250 on Tuesday. Transport-level winds are north-westerly and favourable for stubble plume intrusion.

Smoke from stubble burning is likely to account for nine percent of Delhi pollution PM2.5 pollution on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Man purchases lion nails online, held

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing two lion nails, which he purchased on Facebook, a forest official said. Piyush Joshi was caught red-handed while receiving a parcel containing two lion nails at his home in Bhanduri ...

UPDATE 3-Constitutional experts in impeachment inquiry slam Trump actions

Three constitutional law experts called by Democrats will testify on Wednesday that President Donald Trumps actions concerning Ukraine represented impeachable offenses as the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee began proceedings ex...

Bihar: Clash erupts between JDU-RJD students during PUSU poll campaign

A scuffle broke out between the members of the student wing of the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD and the Janata Dal-United JDU during the student union election campaign here on Wednesday. The students affiliated with the RJD claimed that they w...

Have ended organised crime in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that organised crime has been finished in the state. Earlier goons used to harass industrialists and businessmen in Uttar Pradesh and riots were frequent. Goons and mafia used t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019