Cong hits out at PM for 'silence' on vet gang-rape and murder

The Congress on Wednesday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the horrific gang-rape and killing of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, saying he spoke on all kinds of issues, but had not found time to say a word about the incident. The gruesome rape and murder of the 25-year-old woman by four men last week has led to a nationwide outrage and put a question mark on women's safety at public places.

"You have seen the way in which there has been gang-rape and then murder, which, not only in India, but in the whole world, has been condemned. I am very surprised that our prime minister has not got time to say a word against such an abominable act or condemn it. It is a very sad thing," Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. "At a time, when not only in India, but in the whole world, there has been condemnation (of the incident), the prime minister of our country, who talks on all kinds of issues and also does 'Mann ki Baat' once a month, has not thought that in the wake of such a heinous crime against a child, a sister, in our house, he should say something, protest against it," he added.

