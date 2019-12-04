Cong hits out at PM for 'silence' on vet gang-rape and murder
The Congress on Wednesday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the horrific gang-rape and killing of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, saying he spoke on all kinds of issues, but had not found time to say a word about the incident. The gruesome rape and murder of the 25-year-old woman by four men last week has led to a nationwide outrage and put a question mark on women's safety at public places.
"You have seen the way in which there has been gang-rape and then murder, which, not only in India, but in the whole world, has been condemned. I am very surprised that our prime minister has not got time to say a word against such an abominable act or condemn it. It is a very sad thing," Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. "At a time, when not only in India, but in the whole world, there has been condemnation (of the incident), the prime minister of our country, who talks on all kinds of issues and also does 'Mann ki Baat' once a month, has not thought that in the wake of such a heinous crime against a child, a sister, in our house, he should say something, protest against it," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Hyderabad
- India
- Mann ki Baat
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Google India unveils prepaid plans for YouTube Premium, Music Premium
Davis Cup: ITF nominates Nur-Sultan as venue for India and Pakistan tie
OPPO s All-New ColorOS 7 to Launch in India on 26th November
Skyscanner Reveals Slow Travel and JOMO Trips as Top Travel Trends for Indian Travellers in 2020
Skyscanner Reveals Slow Travel and JOMO Trips as Top Travel Trends for Indian Travellers in 2020