Parliamentary Committee on Women meets social media firms over women's safety issues

The Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women on Wednesday met Twitter India representatives in the Parliament Annexe building and had a detail discussion on cyber harassment and cyberbullying, sources said. The Parliamentary Committee has called the representatives of social media companies amidst the concerns raised on the safety of women across the country.

Sources said, Twitter India has given presentations to the Parliamentary Committee on women safety, on how Twitter works, how to report on Twitter and on the basis of complaint how Twitter will take action against complaint. A meeting of the committee has been called on December 4 and 5 in which representatives of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been called. The Committee is chaired by BJP MP Dr. Hina Gavit. The committee has also called Facebook group companies including Whatsapp and Instagram on the said issues tomorrow.

The committee will interact with representatives of Twitter, Facebook group (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram) in connection Cyber Safety and Security for Women. This comes in the wake of sexual assault and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor near Hyderabad. (ANI)

