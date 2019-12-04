J-K: Army commander interacts with troops in Poonch, Rajouri sectors

In the wake of heightened ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Wednesday visited forward posts in Poonch and Rajouri Sectors here. Singh was accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harsha Gupta.

"During the visit to the sector, the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the actions taken to meet the challenges of the increased ceasefire violations through aggressive domination of the Line of Control," Lieutenant colonel Devender Anand, Public Relations Officer of Defence, said in an official statement. He added that the Army Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

The Army Commander also interacted with people at village Seklu in Poonch Sector where a helicopter had crash-landed on October 24 and expressed deep gratitude for their wholehearted assistance in management and speedy evacuation of the injured. He also apprised the locals regarding various initiatives being undertaken in the region for the upliftment of the population and mitigation of their day to day problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)