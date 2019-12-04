Left Menu
Mauritius PM Jugnauth, wife pay obeisance at Bagulamukhi Temple near Dharamshala after poll win

  Dharamshala
  Updated: 04-12-2019 20:43 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 20:43 IST
On a day-long private visit here, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Wednesday paid obeisance at ancient Mata Bagulmukhi temple along with his wife Kobita Ramdanee after winning the hard-fought election in his country last month. Jugnauth visited this picturesque town of the hilly state nearly a month after his party, Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), won the majority of seats in the Mauritian parliament. As the MSM leader, Jugnauth secured another five-year mandate for being his country's prime minister.

On their arrival here on Wednesday morning, the prime minister and the country's first lady were received by Kangra District Collector Rakesh Prajapati and Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan at Dhsaramshala's Gaggal airport. Soon after their arrival, the couple left for the "Mahabharat-era" temple, located over 42 kms from Dharamshala in the district.

At the temple, they were received by the temple trust chairman Mahant Rajat Giri. Giri said Jugnauth's wife had come to the temple in September this year and had taken a pledge to visit it again on her husband being elected as the country's prime minister.

“The couple performed three 'yagnas' mainly for the victory over enemies and protection of the country,” said Giri. Jugnauth and his wife were also expected to visit Mahakal temple in Baijnath but they could not manage to visit the second temple.

“We were told the PM will first visit Mahakal temple in Baijnath and Baglamukhi temple. He will return the same day by an evening flight. But the couple only visited Bagulamukhi Temple,” said SP Vimukt Ranjan. The prime minister of Mauritius since 2017, Jugnauth has visited India twice before in 2019. During this visit, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi also and discuss economy and maritime security with him.

Bagulamukhi Temple is believed to be dating back to the Mahabharat era and having "mystical powers", making it popular among politicians, celebrities and players. The offering of a worship here is believed to provide immediate relief from problems and ensure victory over enemies.

Famous politicians who visited the temple in the past include former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Congress leader Maninderjit Singh Bitta, former Samajwadi Party leaders Amar Singh and Jaya Prada and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. PTI CORR RAX

