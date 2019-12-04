Left Menu
Govt committed to empower Panchayati Raj Institutions in J-K: LG

  Baramulla/Jammu
  04-12-2019 20:44 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:44 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday said the government was committed to empower grass-roots institutions in the Union Territory. The government is working to effectively implement 73rd and 74th Amendments of the Panchayati Raj Act to empower Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which will further strengthen the democratic set up at the grass-roots level, he said.

The PRIs will be devolved with sufficient financial resources, Murumu said, terming them vital for meeting the expectations of the people. The Lt governor made these remarks during a 'Public Outreach Camp' chaired by him in frontier village of Salamabad in Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Terming the public participation necessary for achieving the goals of development, Murmu said the government is committed to ensure the equitable development of all the regions of J and K. Various initiatives are afoot to develop the border and remote areas, he added.

The Lt governor said special efforts will be taken to augment the power generation capacity so that gap between the demand and supply is bridged. J and K is endowed with huge potential of power generation, he added.

Murmu said under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission, piped drinking water will be provided to every household. He said basic infrastructure in health institutions will be further developed for enhancing the quality of health and medicare system.

The Lt governor also assured that a sufficient number of bunkers will be constructed in affected areas so that loss of precious lives is averted during the cross border shelling. On the occasion, as many as 10 delegations of Uri and its adjoining areas apprised Murmu about various issues and demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

