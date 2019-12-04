Man kills self at Vasant Kunj: Police

A 39-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Harvinder, they added.

No suicide note was recovered, the police said, adding that the man was an alcoholic and was treated at a de-addiction centre. According to the police, Harvinder's wife called them on Wednesday afternoon to inform that her husband had locked himself in a room since Tuesday night.

The police reached the spot, broke open the door of the room and found the man hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a "dupatta". The man used to quarrel with his wife often and lock himself up in the room. He was survived by his wife and two sons, the police said.

