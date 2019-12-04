CBI files chargesheet against Custom officials and others in a bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed charge-sheet against Deputy Commissioner Customs Mukesh Meena and six others in a case pertaining to demand of Rs 50 lakh from the complainant for managing the clearance of a consignment. Others named in charge-sheet are Manish Kumar and Akshat Rathore who custom officials and Dattatray Sonavan, Deepak Kumar Singh, Nilesh Singh, and Mohammed Gose Karim.

CBI had registered a case in April 2018 against Meena and others. Allegations are that custom officials connived with private individuals and demanded Rs 50 lakh from the complainant for managing the clearance of a consignment which was illegally stopped by accused custom officials (ANI)

