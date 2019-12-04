Left Menu
Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:22 IST
Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.15 pm.

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.15 pm. CAL 6 JH-POLL-NADDA Cong spreads casteism to divide the society: Nadda Mandar: BJPs working president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that while the Congress promoted casteism to divide the society, the saffron partys only objective "is to serve the poor".

CAL 8 WB-GOVERNOR-CU Dhankhar sniffs politics as Calcutta University VC gives his campus visit a miss Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Calcutta University's College Street campus on Wednesday only to find no senior officials present, even as he hit out at the government alleging policy paralysis in the state's education system. CAL 9 MG-CAB-SANGMA Hope citizenship bill took care of NE people's fears: Sangma Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday expressed hope that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which received the Union Cabinet nod earlier in the day, has addressed the concerns of northeast people.

CAL 10 AS-CAB-REAX Several bodies announce anti-CAB stir in Assam; BJP ally AGP speaks in two voices Guwahati: Several organisations of Assam including opposition parties on Wednesday disapproved of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that has got the Union Cabinet nod and warned of widespread agitation in the state. CAL 11 JH-POLL-TEWARI Chidambaram, other Cong leaders are victims of pol vendetta: AICC spokesman Ranchi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday alleged that former union home minister P Chidambaram and other party leaders have been "victims of political vendetta".

CAL 12 WB- RALLY-LD CLASH Hindu Jagran Manch members clash with police in Kolkata, BJP says no place for Hindus Kolkata: A clash broke out between police and Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) activists after the latter took out a rally on Wednesday to protest against firing at a Rashtriya Sawamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the city recently. CAL 13 BH-BUXAR-RAPE-MURDER Identity of suspected rape-murder victim in Bihar yet to be ascertained: Top cop Patna: Mystery shrouds the identity of the young woman whose charred body was found in Buxar district of Bihar a day ago, raising suspicion that she was raped and killed, even as forensic experts visited the site of the incident on Wednesday to collect evidence and vital clues.

CAL 15 WB-BJP-CAB West Bengal BJP asks party leaders to campaign on CAB Kolkata: Battered by the party's dismal performance in the recent by-polls, the West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday asked its district units to start door-to-door campaign on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which aims at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

