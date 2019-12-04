Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker forms 11 committees

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday constituted 11 different committees for the remaining period of 2019-2020 and nominated members for them. Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa has been nominated the ex-officio chairperson for the House Committee whereas MLAs Aseem Goel, Dura Ram, Pardeep Chaudhary, Randhir Singh Gollen have been nominated as its members, an official statement said.

MLA Harvinder Kalyan has been nominated as the chairperson for the Committee on Public Accounts with MLAs Kiran Choudhry, Dura Ram, Abhe Singh Yadav, among others as its members. MLA Subhash Sudha has been made chairperson for the Committee on Estimates with MLAs Rao Dan Singh, Ghanshyam Saraf, Dr Krishan Lal Middha, among others, have been made its members.

MLA Aseem Goel has been nominated as the chairperson for Committee on Public Undertakings with legislator Ishwar Singh having been made the chairperson of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, the release said. Raghuvir Singh Kadian has been appointed as the chairperson for the Committee on Government Assurances and Kamla Gupta has been made the chairperson of the Committee On Subordinate Legislation.

Ghanshyam Dass Arora has been nominated as chairperson of the Committee on Petitions and Deepak Mangla as the chief of the Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institution. Mahipal Dhanda has been made chairperson of the Committee on Public Health, Irrigation, Power and Public Works (Building and Roads), while Seema Trikha was made the chairperson of the Committee On Education, Technical Education, Vocational Education, Medical Education And Health Services, the release said.

