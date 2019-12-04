Left Menu
Light rainfall likely in Konkan, Goa: Met department

  Mumbai
  Updated: 04-12-2019 22:21 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:21 IST
A few places in Maharashtra's Konkan region and adjoining Goa are 'very likely' to receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday. Two deep depressions have developed in the Indian Ocean and they have brought cloudy cover over several parts of the west coast, including parts of Gujarat, Mumbai, Konkan and Goa, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late evening bulletin here.

"Few places in Konkan and Goa are very likely to receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours (starting 8 pm on Wednesday)," it said. The coastal Konkan region and Goa would witness squally wind speed reaching up to 60 kmph over the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

The wind speed would decrease gradually thereafter, the bulletin said..

