7 per cent decline in serious crimes in Delhi in 2019: Govt to Rajya Sabha

The number of serious crimes in the national capital reduced by 7 per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Delhi Police registered 4,628 cases of serious crimes till November 15 as compared to 5,014 during the corresponding period in 2018.

"Thus, there is a decline of 7.7 per cent in heinous crimes during the current year as compared to last year," he said. The minister also added that Delhi Police has taken a number of measures to both prevent and expeditiously detect crimes in the national capital.

He said the force's major initiatives include action against organised crime, arrest and surveillance of notorious criminals, joint group patrolling in vulnerable areas, and deployment of police control room (PCR) vans and emergency response vehicles to enhance police visibility. The Delhi Police has also enhanced focus on beat policing, including through re-organisation of beats, closer surveillance of criminals and citizen-centric policing through 'Jan Sampark' and other community approach programmes.

Replying to another question, the minister said women police personnel constitute 12.31 per cent of the total strength of the Delhi Police. "The present strength of police personnel in Delhi is 80,709, out of which the present strength of women police personnel is 9,938, which is 12.31 per cent of the total present strength," he said.

Reddy added that to augment representation of women in the police forces of all the Union Territories (UTs), including Delhi, the Centre had in 2015 approved 33 per cent reservation for women in direct recruitment in non-gazetted posts from constable to sub-inspector.

