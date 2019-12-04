Net FDI inflow in first half of 2019-20 $ 20.9 billion: FM

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow has increased by over $ 3 million in the first half of 2019-20 in comparison to that of the previous year. The information was provided by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

She said: "Net FDI inflow in the first half of 2018-19 was $ 17 billion and net FDI inflow in the first half 2019-20 was $ 20.9 billion." Speaking on the MNREGA, the minister said that 6.2 crore people got employment this year under the scheme.

"MNREGA has received funds like never before. In 2012-13, it was given Rs 33,000 crore BE, Rs 29,387 crore RE, and Rs 30,273.60 crore actuals," she said. "But now it is Rs 60,000 crore for BE 2019-20. In 2018-19, the BE was Rs 55,000 crore, RE was Rs 61,084 crore, and actuals were Rs 61,829 crore. 6.2 crore individuals have been given MNREGA employment this year," said she. (ANI)

