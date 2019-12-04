WB: Body of TMC worker found in pond
The body of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found in a pond under Madhabdihi police station limits on Wednesday.
ASP, Priyabrat Roy said: "Prima facie suggests that it is a murder. Further investigation underway." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
