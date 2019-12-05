Left Menu
Visakhapatnam: Woman injured in acid attack, case registered

A married woman was attacked by acid in Gajuwaka region of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night.

Police have launched an investigation and also visited the crime spot after the acid attack incident. . Image Credit: ANI

A married woman was attacked by acid in Gajuwaka region of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Sirisha was attacked by another woman, who fled after the incident, police said.

Sharing details of the incident, DCP Bhaskar said that it occurred on the Samatha Nagar road while the victim was on her way for attending a function. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where her treatment is underway.

Police have registered an FIR over the incident and have begun the investigations. (ANI)

