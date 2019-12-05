Left Menu
Nine killed, 10 injured as bus hits truck in MP

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nine passengers were killed and 10 others seriously injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Thursday morning, a police official said. The mishap took place near Gudh road, located about 25 km from here, at around 6.30 am when the bus was on its way to Sidhi district from Rewa, he said.

"The bus hit the stationary truck from behind, killing nine people and injuring 10 others," Rewa's Superintendent of police Abid Khan said. The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

