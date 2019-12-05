Left Menu
Uttarakhand: BJP MLA moves privilege motion against Forest Minister

BJP MLA from Salt constituency in Almora district, Surendra Singh Jeena has moved a privilege motion against a Minister of his own party's government, accusing him of misleading the House.

  ANI
  • |
  Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 11:04 IST
  • |
  Created: 05-12-2019 11:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP MLA's move against the Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat has made the treasury benches uncomfortable.

The issue is related to Corbett National Park, where the elephants have entered into the residential areas along Ramnagar-Marchula Highway several times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

