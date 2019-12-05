Left Menu
Development News Edition

No proposal to put retirement age either at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:26 IST
No proposal to put retirement age either at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service: Govt
File pic of Parliament Image Credit: ANI

There is no proposal to put retirement age at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service for central government employees, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"There is no proposal to reduce retirement age below 60 years," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The government was asked whether it was actively considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland's Social Democrats set to pick PM candidate on Sunday

Finlands Social Democrats, who lead the five-party government, will hold a council meeting on Sunday, Dec. 8 where they are set to pick a candidate for prime minister after incumbent Antti Rinne was forced out by coalition partner the Centr...

Cases against me are like medals on my chest, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would not be cowed down by the string of cases being registered against him across the country by the BJP and considers them as medals. There are 15 to 16 cases against me. When you look at ...

Unpacking Solo Travel: Klook's global survey uncovers Indians' love-hate relationship with solo travel

73 of respondents from India globally have either traveled solo or are considering it, regardless of age, gender, and nationalities While breaking free from daily routine is the top motivation to travel solo, close to 47 of Indians indica...

Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux join HBO limited Series from 'Veep' team

Actors Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are set to star in HBOs Watergate scandal limited series. Titled The White House Plumbers, the five-episode series is based in part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil Bud Krogh and Mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019