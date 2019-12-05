Left Menu
Norwegian tourist drowns in sea off Goa's Morjim beach

  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:33 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:33 IST
Norwegian tourist drowns in sea off Goa's Morjim beach

A 75-year-old woman tourist from Norway drowned in the sea waters near Morjim beach in North Goa district, police said on Thursday. The mishap took place when the woman, identified as Erlinda Skoglund, went for a swim into the waters on Wednesday and apparently got caught in the sea current, an official at Pernem police station said.

"A group of foreigners spotted the body floating near sea rocks around Wednesday noon and alerted the lifeguards present at the beach," he said. The body was later fished out and sent to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The woman's family members have been informed about the incident, he added..

