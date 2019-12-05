NCW seeks report from UP police after rape survivor set ablaze

The NCW on Thursday sought a detailed action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh police after a rape survivor was set ablaze allegedly by five men, including two accused of raping her. In a letter to DGP O P Singh, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also sought a detailed report regarding the number of reported heinous crimes committed against women and bail granted in such cases in the last three years.

Sharma said the commission is "disturbed" by the rise in crimes against women in the state despite the enactment of several laws to safeguard the rights of women. The rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)