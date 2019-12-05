Left Menu
Unnao rape survivor burnt: Adityanath asks officials to visit spot, submit report by evening

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:34 IST
Taking note of a rape survivor from Unnao being allegedly set ablaze by five men, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed senior police and state administration officials to visit the spot and submit a report by the evening. The chief minister also told officials that the woman, who suffered 90 per cent burns and is battling for life in a Lucknow hospital, should be given the best possible treatment. He also asked police to ensure strict action against the guilty and ensure their conviction in court, officials said.

"The CM has directed the divisional commissioner and IG, Lucknow zone, to visit the spot and submit a report to him by the evening," said Additional Chief Secretary, Information and Home Department, Awanish Awasthi. The woman, who was raped in December last year, was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli when she was allegedly attacked by five men early Thursday. The five men have been arrested.

"The condition of the girl who was set on fire and bought here at 10 am is very serious. She has 90 per cent burn injuries and we are taking utmost care. A team of doctors are observing her," Dr Ashutosh Dubey, medical superintendent of the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, told PTI. PTI ABN MIN MIN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

