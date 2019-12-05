Video leaves Punjab ministers red-faced, PR officials hauled up

Two public relations officials in the Punjab government are in trouble for releasing a video clip that showed some ministers bantering about drug abuse, before a cabinet meeting was to begin. The clip was apparently meant to be sent out muted, capturing the scene just ahead of the meeting on December 2.

But what was uploaded carried the audio as well, leaving the state government red-faced. Substance abuse is a major problem in the state and the Congress had promised elimination of drug trafficking within weeks of coming to power during the last assembly poll campaign.

In the clip, a couple of ministers were heard referring to drugs as “medicine” and talking about their benefits in a lighter vein. The officials from the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department have been asked to explain their conduct.

"Two officials of the PR department have been charge-sheeted for sharing the unmuted video," a senior official said on Thursday.

