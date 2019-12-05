Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video leaves Punjab ministers red-faced, PR officials hauled up

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:26 IST
Video leaves Punjab ministers red-faced, PR officials hauled up

Two public relations officials in the Punjab government are in trouble for releasing a video clip that showed some ministers bantering about drug abuse, before a cabinet meeting was to begin. The clip was apparently meant to be sent out muted, capturing the scene just ahead of the meeting on December 2.

But what was uploaded carried the audio as well, leaving the state government red-faced. Substance abuse is a major problem in the state and the Congress had promised elimination of drug trafficking within weeks of coming to power during the last assembly poll campaign.

In the clip, a couple of ministers were heard referring to drugs as “medicine” and talking about their benefits in a lighter vein. The officials from the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department have been asked to explain their conduct.

"Two officials of the PR department have been charge-sheeted for sharing the unmuted video," a senior official said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says US warns partners of risks from "untrusted" 5G networks"

The United States has spent the past couple years working to make sure its allies around the world are aware of the risks of working with companies such as Huawei, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Lisbon on Thursday. The Uni...

CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS to be installed in DTC and cluster buses: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said three CCTV cameras...

SEMrush Hosted the Biggest International Digital Marketing Show in India

SEMrush, the leading online visibility management platform hosted the biggest International Digital marketing show in India today at the Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel Convenon Center. SEMrush Marketing Show brought together insightful ...

Nigerian court orders security agency to release activist within 24 hours

A Nigerian court on Thursday ordered the state security agency to release within 24 hours a Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate who has remained in detention despite having been granted bail.Omoyele Sowore, who ran for presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019