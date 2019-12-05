Kerala HC upholds money laundering allegations against ex-minister Ebrahimkunju in Palarivattom bridge scam

The Kerala High Court on Thursday upheld allegations of money laundering against former minister VK Ebrahimkunju in the Palarivattom bridge scam case. The court rejected Chandrika newspaper's request to join and added the Enforcement Directorate in the case.

Meanwhile, the government informed the court that the vigilance team is waiting for the Governor's permission to question the former minister in connection with the scam. The vigilance department is of the view that it will quiz Ebrahimkunju if the government grants sanction to question him.

Last month, the court had granted bail to the four accused, including former Public Works Secretary TO Suraj in the case. Former Public Works Department Secretary TO Suraj was arrested by Vigilance department on August 30.

In November, the head of the investigation team which is probing the Palarivattom bridge scam was replaced by the vigilance authorities in the state. The Vigilance Department Director found that despite strong evidence against former minister Ibrahim Kunju, no action was taken by the head of the investigation team for two months.

The state government had earlier submitted to the court that the bridge was constructed in such a manner that would endanger the lives of the public. (ANI)

