Pawar expresses shock over UP rape survivor being set on fire

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed shock after a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh was set ablaze by five men, and asked the Centre to take immediate cognisance of the incident. Pawar also alleged that the incident would not have occurred if the culprits were prosecuted "in time".

"Extremely shocked to hear that the girl who filed a rape complaint in #Unnao was set ablaze. The victim is battling for her life. If the culprits were prosecuted in time this wouldn't have happened. Home department of the central government should take immediate cognizance," Pawar tweeted. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said the incident took place a few days after the brutal rape and killing of a veterinary doctor from Hyderabad, and asked if the country failed its women and society.

"It is about time the government takes immediate measures towards women safety. To stop crime against women, the government must punish the perpetrators immediately to send a strong message to society. #Unnao #Justice," Patel said on the micro-blogging site. The rape suurvivor from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early Thursday morning by five men, including one who was an accused in the crime, police said.

The incident occurred at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area. The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow where she is battling for life with 90 per cent burns, the police said. The woman has named five persons and all of them hae been arrested.

The woman was allegedly raped in December last year and the accused were later granted bail, the police said..

