MP: Absconding bizman's illegal constructions in Indore razed

The Indore civic body in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday demolished illegally constructed portions at a bungalow, nightclub and two other premises of absconding businessman Jitendra Soni, who is allegedly involved in human trafficking and other offences, an official said. The demolition drive started at 6 am during which some illegally constructed portions at Soni's bungalow on Kanadia Road, nightclub at Geeta Bhawan Square, a hotel in South Tukoganj and a restaurant in New Palasia area were razed, an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) said.

These premises were evacuated late Wednesday night, he added. Various irregularities were found at these premises, including encroachment, construction beyond the IMC approved map, and illegal constructions on locations identified for setting up basement and parking area, the official said.

Around 10 cases, including of human trafficking, have been registered against the businessman, his son Amit Soni and some of their associates at different police stations in the city, he said. While Jitendra Soni is absconding, his son was earlier arrested, he added.

A lookout circular has also been issued against Jitendra Soni in view of the possibility that he may escape from the country, the official said. According to the police, the case of human trafficking pertains to some bar dancers working at his nightclub.

Madhya Pradesh Police along with the Indore district authorities last Saturday raided the businessman's home, media firm and three other establishments. At least 67 bar dancers along with seven children were rescued from his nightclub where they were allegedly kept in poor conditions and forced to perform "immoral acts", the official said.

Jitendra Soni is the owner and editor-in-chief of a local eveninger. His media firm was of late publishing news about some audio-video clips allegedly linked to the honey-trap case.

However, some local organisations of journalists claimed that the police action and administrative crackdown against Soni was the fallout of his newspaper making sensational revelations in the honey-trap case. Suspended IMC engineer Harbhajan Singh, the complainant in the honey-trap case, last week filed an FIR against Soni under the Information Technology Act.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that Soni published objectionable material against the former through different medium of communication, which amounted to infringement of his privacy. In September this year, five women and a man were arrested from Indore and Bhopal for allegedly running the honey-trap and blackmailing racket.

The racket was busted after Singh approached the police, claiming he was being blackmailed over some objectionable video clips by the accused who were trying to extort about Rs three crore from him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)