Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Absconding bizman's illegal constructions in Indore razed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:19 IST
MP: Absconding bizman's illegal constructions in Indore razed

The Indore civic body in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday demolished illegally constructed portions at a bungalow, nightclub and two other premises of absconding businessman Jitendra Soni, who is allegedly involved in human trafficking and other offences, an official said. The demolition drive started at 6 am during which some illegally constructed portions at Soni's bungalow on Kanadia Road, nightclub at Geeta Bhawan Square, a hotel in South Tukoganj and a restaurant in New Palasia area were razed, an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) said.

These premises were evacuated late Wednesday night, he added. Various irregularities were found at these premises, including encroachment, construction beyond the IMC approved map, and illegal constructions on locations identified for setting up basement and parking area, the official said.

Around 10 cases, including of human trafficking, have been registered against the businessman, his son Amit Soni and some of their associates at different police stations in the city, he said. While Jitendra Soni is absconding, his son was earlier arrested, he added.

A lookout circular has also been issued against Jitendra Soni in view of the possibility that he may escape from the country, the official said. According to the police, the case of human trafficking pertains to some bar dancers working at his nightclub.

Madhya Pradesh Police along with the Indore district authorities last Saturday raided the businessman's home, media firm and three other establishments. At least 67 bar dancers along with seven children were rescued from his nightclub where they were allegedly kept in poor conditions and forced to perform "immoral acts", the official said.

Jitendra Soni is the owner and editor-in-chief of a local eveninger. His media firm was of late publishing news about some audio-video clips allegedly linked to the honey-trap case.

However, some local organisations of journalists claimed that the police action and administrative crackdown against Soni was the fallout of his newspaper making sensational revelations in the honey-trap case. Suspended IMC engineer Harbhajan Singh, the complainant in the honey-trap case, last week filed an FIR against Soni under the Information Technology Act.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that Soni published objectionable material against the former through different medium of communication, which amounted to infringement of his privacy. In September this year, five women and a man were arrested from Indore and Bhopal for allegedly running the honey-trap and blackmailing racket.

The racket was busted after Singh approached the police, claiming he was being blackmailed over some objectionable video clips by the accused who were trying to extort about Rs three crore from him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Springbok Sevens lays good foundation for opening in Dubai tournament

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell knows the route to the top of the podium at the Emirates Airline Dubai Sevens he has after all lifted the trophy more than once as a player and watched his team do the same as a coach.The Dubai tournament...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Atletico seek quick fix at Villarreal in transitional season

Atletico Madrids seemingly unshakeable position as Spains third force has come under threat following a slide in form and they desperately need to get their season back on track when they visit Villarreal in La Liga on Friday.The match woul...

14 missing in deadly Ukraine fire: president

Fourteen people remain missing from a fire that claimed a students life in Ukraines southern port city of Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday. The fire broke out in a college building in central Odessa on Wednesday, killing...

Billionaire Steve Cohen says in talks over New York Mets stake

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen confirmed late on Wednesday that he was in talks with the owners of the New York Mets that would see him increase his investment but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019