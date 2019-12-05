Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahesh Chandra Sharma appointed as acting chairperson of Rajasthan SHRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:36 IST
Mahesh Chandra Sharma appointed as acting chairperson of Rajasthan SHRC

Mahesh Chandra Sharma, member of Rajasthan state human rights commission, was on Thursday appointed as its acting chairperson, an official said. The chairperson's post was lying vacant after the resignation of Prakash Tatia.

Sharma will hold the charge till the appointment of a new chairperson of the commission, the official said PTI SDA AD AD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Minor raped by her 14-year-old cousin in HP's Kullu

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was on her way to school, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaura...

Modi to address 'thanksgiving' rally of unauthorised colony residents on Dec 22: Delhi BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address residents of unauthorised colonies at a mega thanksgiving rally to be hosted by the Delhi BJP at the Ramlila Ground on December 22. Confirming Modis participation at the rally, Delhi BJP general sec...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Its bittersweet Leia has key role as Star Wars wraps Skywalker sagaThe highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga will feature a significant role for Princess Lei...

South Africa moves step closer to land expropriation without payments

Proposed changes to South Africas constitution to allow land to be expropriated without payment will be officially published next week, potentially setting the stage for a conflict between the government and commercial farmers and the oppos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019