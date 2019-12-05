Mahesh Chandra Sharma appointed as acting chairperson of Rajasthan SHRC

Mahesh Chandra Sharma, member of Rajasthan state human rights commission, was on Thursday appointed as its acting chairperson, an official said. The chairperson's post was lying vacant after the resignation of Prakash Tatia.

Sharma will hold the charge till the appointment of a new chairperson of the commission, the official said PTI SDA AD AD

