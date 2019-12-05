Left Menu
Man held with empty pistol at Goa airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:05 IST
A Mumbai-bound passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the airport in Panaji for allegedly carrying an empty pistol in his baggage, an official said on Thursday. Serafio Bernabe was intercepted around 1 pm on Wednesday and a pistol with empty magazine has been recovered from his baggage, the senior official said.

The man was supposed to take a SpiceJet flight to Mumbai and he was later handed over to the police for a probe, the officials said. Carrying arms and ammunition inside the airport terminal and in the aircraft is banned under aviation rules. PTI NES

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

