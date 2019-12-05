Left Menu
Cong gears up for Bharat bachao rally on Dec 14

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:54 IST
Preparation are being made to make the "Bharat bachao rally" of the Congress in New Delhi on December 14 a success. "Lakhs of party workers from Uttar Pradesh will reach the Ram Lila ground in New Delhi on December 14 to take part in the Bharat Bachao rally to protest the murder of democracy, curb on freedom of expression, economic loot and corruption under the BJP government," UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told mediapersons here on Thursday.

For making the rally a success, party national secretaries, office-bearers and senior leaders were continuously touring districts, he said. The UP Congress president said the crime against women in the state had been on the rise.

The state has set a record in the cases relating to rape,murder, loot, kidnapping and cyber crimes," he said. Lallu also attacked the Union government for the bad shape of economy due to "wrong policies".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

