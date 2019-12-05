Elderly man gored to death by bull in MP

A 70-year-old man was gored to death by a bull at a farm in Chattarpur village near here on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Sudershan Patel, worked as a farm caretaker, they said.

"After placing fodder at the farm, Patel turned to go when the bull charged at him from behind and impaled him with horns. He suffered multiple grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot," Barela Police Station in-charge, inspector Sushil Chouhan, said. People around tried to help Patel, but the bull did not allow anyone come close and chased them away. The violent animal was finally overpowered and tied outside the farm, he said..

