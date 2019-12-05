Left Menu
DCW chief writes to UP CM seeking death within 30 days for Unnao rapists

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure death penalty within 30 days to people accused of raping the woman who was set ablaze in Unnao on Thursday.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure death penalty within 30 days to people accused of raping the woman who was set ablaze in Unnao on Thursday. In her letter, Maliwal demanded that the rape case be heard on a daily basis and immediate compensation of at least Rs 25 lakhs be given to the rape survivor.

"The clear inaction of your government has ensured that there is no fear in the minds of the criminals and no one fears any repercussions. In view of the serious prevailing circumstances, exemplary action is warranted from your high office immediately," she wrote to the UP Chief Minister. "The Unnao (rape) survivor should be provided the best possible medical treatment and efforts should be made to save her life," she wrote, adding that the government should ensure that the perpetrators are awarded death penalty latest within 30 days.

Maliwal further wrote: "The survivor should be provided immediate compensation of at least 25 lakhs and further, all steps should be taken for the safety and security of her and her family." The DCW chief expressed concerns over "deteriorating situation of women safety in the entire country and especially in Uttar Pradesh", calling it a matter of grave concern.

"The survivor was going to the Court when she was attacked by several men led by her rapist who was able to come out on bail. They poured kerosene on the girl and set her on fire. The girl has suffered 90 per cent burns and is battling for her life in a hospital in Lucknow," she said. The woman, 23, was set on fire outside her village Unnao on Thursday morning. (ANI)

