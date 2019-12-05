Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: DCW chief urges President to reject mercy plea of one of convicts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:54 IST
Nirbhaya case: DCW chief urges President to reject mercy plea of one of convicts

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case and ensure that the accused are hanged before December 16, the day the brutal crime was committed seven years ago. Maliwal's hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction entered the third day on Thursday.

Citing the Unnao incident, where a rape survivor was burnt allegedly by five men, including two accused of raping her and the Hyderabad veterinarian gangrape and murder case, Maliwal in her letter to Kovind said the root cause for these crimes is the complete absence of fear of certain and swift punishment in the minds of the criminals. Due to the extremely slow justice process, no criminal is afraid to commit such gory crimes, she said in the letter.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests. Four men -- Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh -- are facing the gallows for the crime. The fifth accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March in 2013 and the sixth, a convicted juvenile was sentenced to three years of punishment in a reform home, and released in 2015.

Vinay had filed a mercy petition before the president. The Delhi government had rejected the mercy plea. The file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the Home Ministry. Maliwal said it is "unfortunate" that more than seven years have passed since the gruesome rape and murder of Nirbhaya in 2012, and till date, there has been no justice done.

Nirbhaya's mother is still running from pillar to post in order to ensure that her beloved daughter can get justice, Maliwal said. "There appears to be no end to this case and the wait for justice for Nirbhaya keeps dragging on. In this regard, I urge you to kindly reject the mercy petitions and ensure that the convicts are hanged before December 16," she said.

She also urged Kovind to direct the Centre to fulfil the demands of the panel. The demands include hanging of rapists within six months of their conviction, immediate hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists, time-bound redressal of mercy petitions and increase in police resources.

The demands also include creation of more fast-track courts and an optimum usage of the Nirbhaya fund. The Delhi Commission for Women has also stressed on digitising the police force and creating a software to fix police accountability in such incidents. Maliwal launched her fast at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday, but later, she and her supporters were shifted to Samta Sthal, the memorial of former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

She had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction. She had also urged female MPs on Wednesday to raise the panel' demands in both the Houses of the Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Half a million Ebola vaccine doses to be stockpiled for emergency use

A stockpile of 500,000 doses of Ebola vaccine for emergency use in outbreaks of the deadly fever is being established by the global vaccine alliance GAVI. The plan is for poor and middle-income countries to access the 178 stockpile free of ...

Off the radar: Russian TV ignores PM wife's plane scandal

Moscow, Dec 5 AFP Russians posted plane emojis and angry comments on Thursday as journalists and TV stars interviewing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev failed to raise explosive claims over his wifes use of a private jet. Medvedevs annual tel...

Portugal resists US appeal to bar Huawei from 5G network

Portugal wont exclude Chinese companies from supplying technology for the countrys next-generation 5G wireless network, senior Portuguese officials told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday. Portugal is the latest European Union co...

Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Trump

Washington, Dec 5 AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced the House is drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Earlier in the day, Pelosi said she would deliver an unusual public statement on the status ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019