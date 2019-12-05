Head constable, clerk arrested over graft charges in Rajasthan

A police head constable and a clerk were arrested in separate cases of graft in Rajasthan on Thursday, officials said. Head constable Bacchu Singh, posted at Jarga outpost under Baseri police station in Dholpur, had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man to remove his name from a cross FIR lodged against him, an ACB official said.

Singh had already taken Rs 1,000 at the time of the verification of the complaint and was caught on Thursday taking a further bribe amount of Rs 2,000, he said. In Dausa district, a junior clerk posted in SDM office was caught taking a bribe of Rs 1,500, the official said.

Ankit Khandelwal had demanded the bribe from one Prem Singh in lieu of some official work, he added.

