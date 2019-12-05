Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM extends helping hand to man in distress reaching him after 'breaching' security

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mohali
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:36 IST
CM extends helping hand to man in distress reaching him after 'breaching' security

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday extended a helping hand to a man in distress, who reached him a little too close for the comfort of security personnel, prompting them to pounce upon him to whisk him away. The incident, seen as a breach of security of the chief minister, occurred during an interactive session of the investors meet here, when a youth suddenly approached near the stage to apprise him of his problem, prompting security personnel to pounce upon him and nab him.

But the chief minister asked security personnel to let the youth wait and took a a sheaf of paper from his hand as the youth waived it in an apparent bid to attract the CM's attention. After the interactive question-answer session with the chief minister got over following its eventual resumption, Singh met the youth, identified as Amandeep Singh of Derabassi, to know his problem.

Amandeep subsequently told the chief minister about a local property dealer alleged bid to evict him from his shop, and said his shop has been seized and locked by the dealer despite a case of dispute over it pending in the court. Appreciating the youth's problem, Amarinder Singh promptly ordered Mohali's senior superintendent of police and deputy commissioner to probe the matter and take suitable action.

Singh asked SSP Kuldeep Chahal and DC Girish Dayalan to restore the shop, reportedly belonging to the Waqf Board, to Amandeep after verifying the facts, an official statement said. Even as a humane chief minister stepped forward to help out the man in distress, the security personnel considered the incident a breach of the CM's security and ordered a probe into it.

"In view of the apparent breach of security involved, the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, who was also present at the session venue, sought a detailed report into the incident to identify the security lapse, if any, and take suitable action," the statement further said. The incident occurred during a Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, in the presence of country's leading corporate honchos including Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprise, Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman & MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sanjiv Puri, Chairman, ITC Group were present.

The two-day summit, which began on Thursday, saw the participation from the micro, small and medium enterprises Punjab, apart from the leading industrialists, new-age entrepreneurs, foreign missions and other dignitaries. PTI CHS SUN RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise again on trade deal hopes

U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China. Headlines around trade suggested the worlds two largest economies were closer to agreeing how many tariffs ...

Protests held in front of Sister Lucy's convent

Protesters, including women, took out a torchlight procession raising slogans against sister Lucy Kalappura, whose memoir on the goings-on inside the convents of the Catholic Church, is all set to be released this month. Sister Kalappura s...

CPCB task force asks agencies to intensity enforcement as air quality turns 'severe' in NCR

As the hazardous haze returned to the National Capital Region again, a CPCB-led task force on Thursday asked all agencies in Delhi-NCR to remain on high alert and to take stringent measures to control air pollution. It asked them to intensi...

'Tremendous progress made by India in indigenous growth of mechanisms to make life easier'

India has made tremendous progress in the indigenous development of mechanisms that can make life easier for humans and also contribute to the growth of the country, a leading scientist also known as the Missile Woman of India said on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019