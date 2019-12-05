AIMIM member held for 'objectionable' FB post against Mamata

A madrasa teacher, who is also a member of Hyderabad-based AIMIM, was arrested here early on Thursday for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on social media against West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, a senior police officer said. Motiur Rahman (35), a resident of Chanchol area of the Malda district, was taken into custody around 2am, hours after his "derogatory" comment against Banerjee and her dispensation went viral on Facebook, the officer said.

Rahman was arrested under various sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act following verification of the post by the police department, he explained. According to the officer, a TMC supporter had also filed a complaint against the madrasa teacher after he chanced upon the post on the social networking site.

The 35-year-old All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member was produced before sub-divisional magistrate court later in the day, which remanded him in police custody for seven days, the senior officer added. Condemning the post, Imadul Haque, a local TMC leader, said, Rahman should be given strict punishment for his "distasteful" remarks against the chief minister..

