Doctors at Safdarjung hospital prepare to treat Unnao Rape survivor

Doctors at the central government-run Safdarjung Hospital are all geared up to receive and treat the 23-year-old Unnao Rape survivor, who is being airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital after she was set ablaze under the limits of Bihar police station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:00 IST
Safdfarjung Hospital (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Doctors at the central government-run Safdarjung Hospital are all geared up to receive and treat the 23-year-old Unnao Rape survivor, who is being airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital after she was set ablaze under the limits of Bihar police station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed.

Doctors said that the victim has suffered about 90 per cent of extensive burn injuries. "We are sending an ambulance to the airport to bring the woman to the hospital. We have set up a dedicated ICU under the observation of Dr Shalab Kumar- Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at Safdarjung hospital," hospital medical superintendent Dr Sunil Gupta told ANI.

He said that the team was ready with all the medical facilities to treat the patient. I have directed my doctors to keep a close watch on health conditions, Gupta added.

Notably, the woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused.

On the other hand, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed sadness over the incident and questioned the governments 'how long will such incidents keep taking place in the country'. (ANI)

