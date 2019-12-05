Left Menu
Ludhiana coldest place in Pb and Hry at 4.7 deg C

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:00 IST
Ludhiana coldest place in Pb and Hry at 4.7 deg C

Ludhiana was the coldest place in Punjab and Haryana at 4.7 degrees Celsius as minimum temperatures on Thursday hovered below normal limits at most places in the two states. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department report said here.

Amritsar in Punjab also experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Karnal recorded a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius, as per the report.

Narnaul reeled at a low of 5 degrees Celsius while Ambala's minimum settled at 7.9 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

