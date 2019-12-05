Left Menu
Police, Rohini doc's family suspect financial dispute behind deaths

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 20:17 IST
  Created: 05-12-2019 20:17 IST
The family of a 62-year-old doctor who allegedly killed his female employee before shooting himself, suspect that a financial dispute led to the incident, police said on Thursday. Bodies of the general physician and his employee, a 50-year-old woman, with gunshot injuries were found in a car in Delhi's Rohini Sector-13 on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the doctor shot the woman on her chest with his licensed gun and then shot himself on the head, an officer said. Following post-mortem at Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital on Thursday, the bodies were handed over to the families.

According to police, the woman had an association of over 15 years with the doctor and was looking after the administration work of the hospital. Their association goes back to the time when the doctor had a clinic at Samaypur Badli where she worked as a midwife. Later, when he started his own hospital in Rohini sector 15, she joined him, police said, adding the two families knew each other closely.

Ashok Yadav, a businessman and a close family friend of the doctor, alleged that the woman was misappropriating hospital funds and duped him. "They shared a working association for over 15 years and were aware of the financial transactions pertaining to the hospital," he said. Yadav also claimed that the woman wanted to take control of the hospital and had also invested in a property back in her hometown in West Bengal.

"We have learnt about some misappropriation of hospital funds," he said. Yadav said that everyone who knew the doctor, was of the view that he was a good samaritan and would offer free treatment to the needy.

"His only priority was to provide best treatment to his patients and would even treat them free of cost if they were not in a condition to pay up," he said. According to the police however, with the long working association between the doctor and the female employee, they came close and were in an extra-marital relationship.

Besides the relationship angle, police also suspect that the woman wanted to take control of the finances of the hospital, which the doctor did not like and even tried to dilute her position in the facility. However, these are subject to investigation and police are probing the financial dispute angle, the officer said. The doctor's son, an ENT specialist in Dehradun, reached the city after he was informed about the incident. The last rites were conducted by the doctor's family and a prayer-meet will be held on Friday, he said.

